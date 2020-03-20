LINCOLN – The Small Business Administration has issued a statewide economic injury declaration for Nebraska, according to a press release from Gov. Pete Ricketts' office. The declaration qualifies small businesses throughout the state to apply for SBA disaster assistance loans.
“As Nebraska steps up its efforts to combat coronavirus, we’ve limited the size of public gatherings and asked people to stay home when possible,” said Gov. Ricketts. “These temporary measures are vitally important to public health, but they present challenges for the day-to-day operations of many small businesses. Nebraska is grateful to the SBA and Administrator Carranza for offering much-needed financial assistance to our hard-working store owners and entrepreneurs at this time.”
SBA Economic Injury Disaster Loans offer low interest rates and long-term repayment options. Specific terms are determined on a case-by-case basis.
Small businesses and private nonprofit organizations of any size can apply for an SBA Economic Injury Disaster Loan at disasterloan.sba.gov/ela. Applicants may also call SBA’s Customer Service Center at 800-659-2955 or email disastercustomerservice@sba.gov.
The Nebraska Department of Economic Development (DED) has teammates available to assist businesses with their questions. Contact information for DED’s regional development team can be found on DED’s COVID-19 website at opportunity.nebraska.gov/nded-covid19. The webpage also has information on SBA resources.
