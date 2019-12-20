Wells Fargo Bank has given Mid-Plains United Way a $1,000 grant toward this year’s campaign goal.
“Wells Fargo is a great supporter of Mid-Plains United Way not only through monetary donations, but also through housing office space at a highly discounted rate,” United Way Executive Director Alisha Forbes said in a press release.
With this donation, $56,006.55 has been raised to support 15 local nonprofit organizations that provide services to 16 counties, according to the press release. This year’s campaign fundraising goal is $232,000.
To help Mid-Plains United Way’s efforts to improve education, health and financial stability, donations can be made by mail to PO Box 172, North Platte, NE 69103; online atmidplainsunitedway.com; or by visiting the office on the second floor of the Wells Fargo Building in Room 203B. Wells Fargo is at 315 N. Dewey St.
Mid-Plains United Way is funding these agencies in 2019-2020: Lincoln County CASA, Bridge of Hope Child Advocacy, Community Action Homeless Prevention, Community Connections Mentoring, Community Connections Substance Abuse Prevention, Guardians of the Children, L2 for Kids, Lutheran Family Services, Nebraska Youth Center, Head Start, North Platte Kids Academy, North Platte Senior Center, Rape/Domestic Abuse Program, The Connection Homeless Shelter and the Salvation Army.
