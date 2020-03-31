While they don’t yet need them, Great Plains Health shared the pattern volunteers should use if they’re going to make fabric masks, according to a press release.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention currently only supports the use of fabric masks when conventional approved medical facemasks are not available. Great Plains Health said in the release that it is currently not experiencing this level of concern, and are not utilizing fabric facemasks at this time.
However, if volunteers want to help the hospital prepare for the unexpected, GPH asks that they use The Olson mask pattern. Developed at the generate @ UnityPoint Health-Cedar Rapids makerspace by Clayton Skousen and Rose Hedge, the pattern is named after "1930's legendary maker and nurse" Lyla Mae Olson. The makerspace is headed by Boston-based MakerHealth, which helps hospital staff create innovative technologies.
Material for the mask should be a tightly woven 100% cotton or cotton polyester blend. The material should be washed and dried prior to prevent shrinkage of the size of mask. Elastic earpieces can be attached prior to dropping them off, and smaller diameter ponytail holders are preferred, according to Megan McGown, GPH marketing manager.
Masks may be dropped off at the hospital’s main entrance.
According to UnityPoint Health’s website, the masks don’t have to be a fashion statement.
“They don’t have to be stylish — just functional. Non-matching fabrics, thread, elastics are fine,” it said. “It just needs to be a well-sewn mask — with no frayed edges or missed seams.”
