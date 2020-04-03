69 local nonprofit causes have signed up to participate in North Platte Giving Day set for May 6. During this community giving event, donors choose which local nonprofits to support and how much to give to each.
“North Platte Giving Day is the best time to help community causes,” said Eric Seacrest, executive director of Mid-Nebraska Community Foundation, which is hosting Giving Day for the fifth year. “Just by donating, donors can help their favorite nonprofits earn pledged matching gifts and win cash prizes provided by sponsors. And new for 2020 is a change in tax law, allowing virtually every donor to claim a tax deduction for a charitable gift.”
Giving Day gifts are tax deductible as charitable contributions. As part of COVID-19 relief legislation, a new charitable tax deduction of up to $300 is available in 2020 for taxpayers who use the “standard deduction.”
All of each Giving Day donation will go to donor-selected nonprofits. The Community Foundation, along with a generous anonymous donor, is covering all donation processing fees. There is no charge for nonprofits to participate in North Platte Giving Day.
Early giving is available beginning April 27 to Giving Day donors making gifts online and by mail. Early giving gifts can win cash prizes for nonprofits and earn available pledged matching funds.
More than 40 cash prizes will be given to nonprofits based on random selection or greatest number of unduplicated donors by check or online during various time periods. Cash prizes will range from $200 to $1,000.
Matching gifts pledged to specific nonprofits will be available to be earned when donors make gifts to those nonprofits.
Giving Day donors can give online from computers, smartphone and tablets at northplattegivingday.org. The minimum online gift to a nonprofit is $10. Live support will be available on the website to assist donors if needed on Giving Day.
Giving Day donation checks can be mailed to Mid-Nebraska Community Foundation, P.O. Box 1321, North Platte NE 69103.
Donors can drop off checks at local Giving Sites on May 6. Local giving sites will accommodate social distancing. Giving sites are expected to include: Prairie Arts Centers, Orr’s Cleaners, Bill’s U-Save Pharmacy and Mid-Nebraska Community Foundation.
“North Platte Giving Day fits the mission of the Community Foundation to serve charitable people and worthy causes in this area,” Seacrest said. “Our Board of Directors wants the community to know about the important work of local nonprofits and their need for financial support.”
Each of the 69 participating nonprofits serves people in Lincoln County and many serve an even larger area.
“Nearly all the local nonprofits in Lincoln County that people depend on are participating,” Seacrest said.
Several participating nonprofits are helping people of Lincoln County cope with consequences the COVID-19 outbreak, including the Connection Homeless Shelter, Grace Ministries Food Pantry, Great Plains Health Care Foundation, North Platte Catholic Community Food Pantry, North Platte Senior Center, Salvation Army and the COVID-19 Response Fund.
During last year’s Giving Day, $271,378 was raised for local nonprofits from donations, cash prizes from sponsors and earned matching gifts.
Giving Day website technology again is provided by CiviCore, based in Denver. CiviCore provides technology for many of the largest giving days in the country as well as many other giving days in Nebraska.
Beginning at 12:01 a.m. on May 6, the online leaderboard will display early giving donation totals, as well as gifts received on Giving Day. During Giving Day, the online leaderboard will provide updates on donation totals for nonprofits as well as prizes won by nonprofits.
Information about each of the 69 participating nonprofits including need for financial support and volunteer opportunities can be viewed at northplattegivingday.org.
