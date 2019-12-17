If you'll be home for the holidays, it might pay off to stock up on Hershey Kisses, M&M's and peppermint bark this year.
According to research by bulk candy seller CandyStore.com, Nebraska favors those three chocolatey treats. They also released an interactive map showing the most popular Christmas candies by state.
Source: CandyStore.com.
On the flip side, CandyStore.com also released results of a customer survey on the worst Christmas candies. This opinion-based survey didn't reflect the views of the retailer and contradicted the sales numbers.
Despite differing views on what constitutes an acceptable Christmas candy, one thing is clear: It's an integral part of the holidays. According to the National Confectioner's Association, 90% of Americans plan to give chocolate or candy as a gift this year. So stuff that stocking wisely, and maybe stick to a handful of Hershey Kisses.
