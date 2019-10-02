The air fryer is one of the many newer kitchen appliances that help home cooks make healthy food. Nebraska Extension is hosting workshops to help air fryer users to make nutritious foods using the new method of convection cooking.
In North Platte, the class will be from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Oct. 10 at the Mid-Plains Community College, North Campus.
Workshop participants will learn how to operate an air fryer and convert recipes for use with their air fryer.
Participants must register at least one week ahead of the workshop at bceregister.mpcc.edu.
Cost is $15 per participant and includes several food samples and an air fryer recipe book.
For more information contact Nebraska Extension in North Platte at 308-532-2683 or baufdenkamp1@unl.edu.
