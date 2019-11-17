Making Thanksgiving safe and healthy

This holiday season, before the stress and excitement overwhelm you, take a moment to consider what healthy means to you.
“What’s healthy for you may not be healthy for me. I think it has to be that each individual identifies that (for themselves),” said Brenda Aufdenkamp, food, nutrition and health educator with the University of Nebraska Extension.
But that doesn’t mean that there aren’t general guidelines everyone utilizes, whether it’s food safety practices, lower-calorie options or having healthy attitudes toward food.
Keep it clean
Each year, one in six Americans contract a foodborne illness, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. About 3,000 people die yearly from those illnesses, so preparing food safely a pretty big part of a healthy holiday.
Leaving the turkey out at room temperature to thaw puts it in the “danger zone” — between 40 degrees and 140 degrees Fahrenheit — where bacteria can grow rapidly.
The CDC has some tips for ensuring you have a healthy and safe dinner.
If the turkey is frozen, thaw it in the refrigerator or in a sink of cold water that’s changed every 30 minutes. Leaving the turkey out at room temperature to thaw puts it in the “danger zone” — between 40 degrees and 140 degrees Fahrenheit — where bacteria can grow rapidly. When it’s being prepared, keep it separate from ready-to-eat foods, wash your hands when moving from the turkey to another task and have designated cutting boards and utensils.
After cooking, use a food thermometer to check the thickest portions of the breast, thigh and wing joint to ensure the temperature has reached 165 degrees.
Whether you cook it in the turkey or outside, prepare stuffing safely. If it’s cooked inside, combine the wet and dry ingredients just before the turkey is cooked, and use a food thermometer to make sure it’s reached 165.
When the food is on the table, keep hot foods hot, above 140 degrees, and keep cold foods cold, below 40 degrees. Divide leftovers into smaller portions and package in shallow containers within two hours of preparation.
Speaking of the best part of big family dinners — leftovers — hot food should be reheated to 165 degrees before consuming, preferably within three to four days for turkey and three to four days for casseroles. Eat that pumpkin and pecan pie within three to four days.
Aufdenkamp noted that washing your hands before eating and before preparing food is one simple way to prevent illness.
Swaps, substitutions and options
There are lots of ways to make holiday meals a little healthier by changing out ingredients.
When you’re making that fruit cocktail or ambrosia salad that calls for canned fruit, Aufdenkamp suggests looking for low-sugar varieties.
Using canned vegetables? Go for a low-sodium type.
“For us in rural America, the canned fruits and vegetables are going to be a mainstay for all of our pantries,” Aufdenkamp said. “Rather than grabbing the little picture on the can, making an intentional pick from the aisle of which one is low-sugar or which one is low-sodium, reduced fat, etc. Those (changes) are the big ones that I would say if people can do, they’re going to have a healthier holiday season.”
In some instances, Aufdenkamp said, the holidays are the perfect time to try out a swap. But, be careful how you implement it.
“The holiday season gives you an opportunity where you can buy your regular milk and to buy some skim milk and use it to thicken your gravy, to do some cooking with, make whipped toppings,” Aufdenkamp said. “But I wouldn’t just start pouring everyone around the table glasses of skim milk, because they’re going to refuse. And the big boy at my table is going to be the first one to object to that.”
In recipes, you can reduce sodium intake by using herb-only seasonings like garlic powder, celery seed or onion flakes.
“If you want to make substitutions, make one at a time, otherwise it may change the recipe too much.”
Additionally, if you’re making substitutions, don’t go all out.
Try making dip with plain Greek yogurt instead of sour cream, or swap out oil for applesauce in brownies. Celie Vaughn, a registered dietitian with Great Plains Health noted that too many of those substitutions can have unwanted results — and the last thing you need on Thanksgiving Day is brownies that are closer in texture to Christmas fruitcake.
“If you want to make substitutions, make one at a time, otherwise it may change the recipe too much,” she said.
And just because those mashed potatoes were made with skim milk or you chose whole-grain dinner rolls this year doesn’t mean you should get as stuffed as the turkey.
“Another thing to keep in mind is that when people substitute things and make them ‘healthier’ — which for many people means lower in calories — they feel they can eat more,” Vaughn said. “but that kind of defeats the purpose, so be mindful of that.”
However, if you’re trying to make Uncle Bob’s stuffing healthier, maybe don’t mess with perfection.
“If you have traditions, don’t change them. Don’t change Grandma’s recipe,” Vaughn said. “Just be mindful of how much you eat, and don’t overdo it.”
When foods are associated with memories, people may be reluctant to try new things. But that doesn’t mean you can’t offer healthier options alongside the traditional ones, Vaughn said.
For example, Aunt Mary’s classic green bean casserole can be served alongside some fresh green beans that have been steamed or grilled, or Grandma’s famous two-layer pumpkin pie can be served alongside some freshly cut fruit and whipped topping.
Mind over platter
For a lot of people, stress during the holidays comes from the fact that their habits are being disrupted, and Vaughn recommends trying to adapt those habits to the changes.
“Try to maintain routine. People might go to multiple Thanksgivings meals due to family. You might have Thanksgiving dinner at noon on one day, then at 5 p.m. on another,” Vaughn said. “Try not to skip meals in order to ‘save up’ calories for one big meal.”
“Don’t give up anything throughout the holiday season. Take a smaller portion of it."
Eat what you want for Thanksgiving, Aufdenkamp said, but with a little less gusto, and instead, slow down to enjoy the food.
“Be mindful when you eat,” she said. “So rather than just eat something because you’re craving it or because it looks good or because it brings back those warm, fuzzy memories for you, take a moment to really savor those flavors.”
And trying to be healthy doesn’t mean giving up everything you love, but rather take a smaller portion than you normally would.
“Don’t give up anything throughout the holiday season. Take a smaller portion of it. Don’t go back for seconds. Limit what you eat,” Aufdenkamp said.
And remember that some traditions don’t need to be followed all the time.
“So, you’ve taken your plate, and you make an intentional decision to not overfill your plate, and even take a smaller plate — which makes a huge difference in how much you eat and controlling your serving sizes,” Aufdenkamp said. “but if you get full, you don’t have to finish everything on your plate.”
If you still find yourself racing to finish your plate, slow down. The CDC recommends that people eat slower and drink water with meals, which takes the focus away from a clean plate and can shift it to paying attention to the body.
Holidays also mean family time for many people, which can mean lots of little eyes watching adults and copying their behavior. But kids don’t just pick up swear words from older relatives — they also pick up eating habits too.
“It’s so incredible how kids will watch everything you do. So if you want them to have a plate that has all five food groups, you need to have a plate with all five food groups,” Aufdenkamp said. “If you don’t like something, it doesn’t mean you don’t take it, but put it on your plate and at least try it. If you never try it, you’ll never have a young child try it. Role modeling is very powerful.”
Taking a smaller plate, not heaping food and not cleaning your plate even when you already feel full: All of these behaviors can help younger generations to listen to their gut.
“We’ve gotta be bigger than ourselves when we’re eating around kids,” Aufdenkamp said.
But habits are hard to break, even for those who study nutrition and healthy eating. However, even implementing one or two ideas can be beneficial in the long run.
"Just keep working at it. ... As long as you’ve made one or two changes, you’re healthier, and nobody can tell you you’re not."
The National Institutes of Health notes that the for those looking to lose or maintain weight, the most successful way to approach it is not to immediately cut out all of one kind of food or another, but to focus on overall health and lifestyle habits — something echoed by Aufdenkamp.
“I am not leading the pack in doing it the correct way, but I am working towards being healthier,” she said. “Don’t give up anything, because what I will tell you is that those flavors that we all are going to experience over the next several months bring back positive memories.
“Don’t give those up. Nobody should give those up. Just keep working at it. ... As long as you’ve made one or two changes, you’re healthier, and nobody can tell you you’re not.”
