Two receive minor injuries in multivehicle crash on I-80 Sunday

Two people were treated for minor injuries after a multivehicle crash on Interstate 80 late Sunday near Big Springs.
According to a Nebraska State Patrol report, eight vehicles were involved in the crash on westbound I-80 near mile marker 113.
The State Patrol received a call about 11 p.m. Sunday reporting multiple jackknifed semis and other vehicles involved in the crash.
A truck hauling distillers grain spilled its load, which made the roadway slick, according to the State Patrol report.
A Nebraska Department of Transportation plow was brought in to clean up the grain spill.
The spill and crash closed westbound traffic for about four hours and eastbound lanes for about three hours, according to the report.
