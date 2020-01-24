White is the most popular car color in North Platte, according to a recent press release by iSeeCars.com, a car search engine site that compiles data on new and used cars.
Through analyzing the sales of new and used 2014- to 2018- model cars, the site determined the most popular car colors in North Platte, Nebraska and the United States. The most popular color in Nebraska was white, and red was the most popular color that wasn't black, grey, white or silver.
Perhaps unsurprisingly, Nebraska is tied with South Dakota for the state with the third-highest share of red cars. West Virginia and North Dakota are the first and second, respectively. Go Big Red?
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.