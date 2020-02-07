North Platte residents may vote from among three finalists to make the second annual One Book for North Platte selection, the program’s committee has announced.
Committee members have nominated the following books:
» “The Book Woman of Troublesome Creek: A Novel” by Kim Michele Richardson, a fictional work based on women who helped deliver reading materials to poor Appalachian residents from 1935 to 1943.
» “The Library Book” by Susan Orlean, which tells about a disastrous April 1986 fire in the Los Angeles Central Library that damaged more than 1 million books.
» “After the Flood” by Nebraska author Kassandra Montag, a postapocalyptic novel that begins in a flood-inundated Nebraska a century from now.
One Book for North Platte debuted last year, when the committee chose “A Warrior of the People,” Joe Starita’s biography of pioneer Nebraska Native American physician Susan La Flesche, as its initial selection.
Readers wishing to vote for the 2020 selection may cast paper ballots at the North Platte Public Library, 120 W. Fourth St., or read brief synopses and vote at npplfoundation.org/1book4np.
One Book for North Platte aims to build awareness and understanding among the generations in a community by reading the same book, says committee member Sherry Polk of North Platte.
Other members are Connie Brittan, Brenda Robinson, Connie Ruhlman and Phyllis Swigart, all of North Platte, and Kathryn Fowler of Wallace.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.