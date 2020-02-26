Mid-Plains United Way is 60% to its fundraising goal with $142,040.75 raised, according to Executive Director Alisha Forbes.
Its fundraising goal is $232,000, according to a press release Tuesday.
The agency supports 15 local non-profit organizations that provide services to 16 counties.
Donations can be sent by mail to PO Box 172, North Platte, NE 69103; online at midplainsunitedway.com; or at the United Way office on the second floor of the Wells Fargo building, 315 N. Dewey St., Room 203B.
Applications for the 2020-21 funding year have closed, and the Mid-Plains United Way Board of Trustees has begun the review process.
2019-20 funded agencies are Lincoln County CASA, Bridge of Hope Child Advocacy, Community Action Homeless Prevention, Community Connections Mentoring, Community Connections Substance Abuse Prevention, Guardians of the Children, L2 for Kids, Lutheran Family Services, Nebraska Youth Center, Head Start, North Platte Kids Academy, North Platte Senior Center, Rape Domestic Abuse Program, The Connection Homeless Shelter and the Salvation Army.
