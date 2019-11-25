Each week, members of the North Platte Police Department will answer questions submitted by Telegraph readers. This week’s question is answered by Officer Shad Newton. Send questions for consideration to https://bit.ly/33YQ8wK or call 308-535-4715.
Q: Is there anything I can do about my neighbor’s dog barking in the middle of the night?
A: There are several factors that go into a warning or citation of a barking dog including the distance from the complainant’s house, prior barking dog complaints and the willingness to prosecute by the complainant. When a barking dog complaint is received, an officer is dispatched to the address given. Upon arriving to the address, the officer listens for any barking dogs. If an officer hears and locates a barking dog, the officer checks for those prior complaints and then makes contact with the complainant. If they want to provide a written statement and are willing to testify in court, then the dog’s owners are located and cited for excessive animal noise.
