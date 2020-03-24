LINCOLN – Additional cases of COVID-19 have been identified in Saunders, Washington and Lancaster counties, according to a press release from the Department of Health and Human Services.
New cases include:
A woman in her 50s from Saunders County who is currently self-isolating.
Two Washington County residents - A woman in her 90s and a man in his 70s who is currently hospitalized. Both are residents of an assisted living facility in Blair. The woman is currently self-isolating. The facility is aggressively responding the situation and is working with local and state health officials to ensure the safety and care of all residents.
A man in his 50s from Lancaster County - https://lincoln.ne.gov/city/mayor/media/2020/032420.htm.
Contact investigations are underway to identify people who came into close contact to help prevent further spread. All identified close contacts will self-quarantine and be actively monitored twice daily by public health officials for fever and respiratory symptoms.
The state total as of tonight is 64. As Nebraska remains vigilant in its efforts to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 in Nebraska, state and local health departments are testing and publicly reporting their cases, the release said. In the event of a discrepancy between DHHS cases and cases reported by local public health officials, data reported by the local health department should be considered the most up to date.
People who are concerned they may have COVID-19 should self-isolate and call ahead to their primary care provider to be screened over the phone.
Certain people are at higher risk of getting very sick from COVID-19 including older adults and people who have serious chronic medical conditions like heart disease, diabetes and lung disease, according to the CDC.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.