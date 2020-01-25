The idea of writing a column about worry has always been rattling around in my mind. But where do I begin and how do I even explain it? It is hard to define the word “worry.”
Maybe I am approaching this subject all wrong. I want to offer ways to prevent or end worrisome thoughts, so I decided to do my homework.
» Why do we worry in the first place? We never worry about the past, we worry about the future.
» We worry when we are not sure of what the future will bring us.
» We worry when we can’t do anything about it.
These three points fit my friend Jeff to a T. He was facing serious medical problems. Jeff did not know what his future would hold or if he even had a future. And the hardest part was realizing there was nothing he could do about it.
Jeff had to let go and let God handle his future.
"It was through my health problems that I learned patience and trust,’’ he said.
He credits his reliance on Jesus to leave his worry behind.
As for me, facing a surgery that would ultimately improve my life became a worrisome decision. For more than a year, I worried and wondered if it would be the right choice.
When I became weary of thinking and fussing about it in my head, I turned to a friend and talked to my doctor. It was as though I gave the weight of the problem to someone else to hold, and for the first time I could see the positive side of having the surgery. My perspective changed. When it did, the worry stopped.
If you are a worrier, this is a step I would recommend. Stop tackling the whole problem yourself. Allow someone else in. You are not the be-all and end-all of solving your own problems. You need some support and the best place to start is with God.
My daily devotional, “Jesus Calling” by Sarah Young, always gives good advice. “One day, these words had special impact on me,”
"Try and see things more and more from my perspective. Let the light of my presence so fully fill your mind that you view the world through Me. When little things don’t go as you hoped, look to Me lightheartedly and say, ‘Oh, well.’ This simple discipline can protect you from being burdened with an accumulation of petty cares and frustrations. If you practice this diligently, you will make a life-changing discovery: you realize that most of the things that worry you are not important. If you shrug them off immediately and return your focus to Me, you will walk through your days with lighter steps and a joyful heart. When serious problems come our way, you will have more reserves for dealing with them. You will not have squandered your energy on petty problems. You may even reach the point where you can agree with the apostle Paul, where all your troubles are light and momentary compared with the eternal glory being achieved by them.’’
I asked several friends about worry. The consensus was that prayer is the best way to handle worry and it works.
Remember: "Today is the tomorrow you worried about yesterday.’’
