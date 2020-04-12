According to a press release from the Loup Basin Public Health Department, six additional cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Custer County.
Five of those cases were individuals at the Callaway Good Life Center: two residents and three staff members. The residents who tested positive for the illness are being moved out of the center, according to a press release.
One case is a male in his 20s who has been self-isolating since April 6.
As of April 12, there are 19 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Custer County.
