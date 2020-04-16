North Platte Walgreens' employee being evaluated for COVID-19

Walgreens issued a media release Thursday after its North Platte store closed temporarily Wednesday night because an employee is being evaluated for COVID-19.
The doors for the store at 102 E. Philip Ave. were open again at 9 a.m. Thursday.
“Walgreens champions the health and wellbeing of every community in America, and we are committed to providing a safe environment for our team members and customers,” the statement from the Chicago-based corporation reads. “Walgreens was recently notified that a team member who works in a North Platte, Nebraska, store is being evaluated for COVID-19. When notified of a confirmed or presumed positive COVID-19 case, we take actions meeting or exceeding recommendations from the CDC, OSHA, public health officials and other credible sources while following federal, state and local health advisories.
“Our clinical and safety teams work closely with our field and store leadership to respond accordingly, which may include identifying and contacting individuals who may be at risk in order to self-quarantine or self-monitor their health, as well as cleaning and disinfecting the location or impacted areas of the store/facility.
“Cleanings may require temporarily closing a store, at which time customers may visit a nearby store location for their prescription needs. We are actively reviewing our policies and procedures as guidelines evolve, and will continue to adjust our safety protocols accordingly to promote the safety and well-being of our team members and customers.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.