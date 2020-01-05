McCOOK — Southwest Nebraska Public Health Department will be offering a Living Well Workshop series beginning Tuesday at the McCook office, 404 West 10th.
Living Well is a six-week program for people with chronic diseases and their caregivers. Chronic disease are ongoing health conditions and include diabetes, arthritis, HIV/AIDS, high blood pressure, depression, heart disease, chronic pain, anxiety, multiple sclerosis, fibromyalgia and others.
During the workshop, participants receive support from trained leaders and other workshop participants, learn practical ways to manage their pain and fatigue, learn about nutrition and exercise options, understand new treatment choices and learn better ways to communicate about their conditions with doctors and family members, according to a press release.
The goal is to help people better manage their health conditions and deal with the frustration, fatigue and pain that can accompany a chronic disease.
“Participants also benefit from meeting other people with an ongoing chronic condition, how they cope with their condition, learning how they cope and enjoying the knowledge of knowing that they are not alone in how they’re feeling”, said Crystal Lakey, LPN program manager at SWNPHD.
Past participants report increased energy, reduced stress, more self-confidence, and fewer doctors’ visits as a result of taking the Living Well workshop.
To register or for more information for the upcoming Living Well workshop, contact Crystal Lakey at 308-345-4223 or stop at by the office at 404 W. 10th St. in McCook.
Southwest Nebraska Public Health Department serves Chase, Dundy, Frontier, Furnas, Hayes, Hitchcock, Keith, Perkins and Red Willow counties.
