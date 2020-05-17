Test Nebraska is coming to North Platte and Thedford this week to provide COVID-19 testing.
Test Nebraska locations are:
• North Platte on Monday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. CST at the North Platte Public School Bus Barn.
• Thedford on Tuesday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. CST at the Fire Barn
In a press release Sunday, the West Central District Health Department said people interested in testing should register as soon as possible at https://covid19testingne.co1.qualtrics.com/jfe/form/SV_cJa8ezYYRQfZRCl
If registrants receive an error from the above link or a note that you did not qualify for testing, fill out information at this link: https://consultinglhd.sjc1.qualtrics.com/jfe/form/SV_eYfomSXptFQzKTj. After you fill out this survey, someone from WCDHD will be in contact with you to schedule your testing time.
“Test Nebraska provides an opportunity to expand our testing capacity, said Shannon Vanderheiden, executive director of WCDHD. "The more we test, the more we can determine the prevalence of disease circulating throughout our community. This better equips us in mitigating the spread of COVID-19."
