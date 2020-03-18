A late winter storm forecast to have blizzardlike conditions in areas of Nebraska is expected to drop 2 to 3 inches of snow mixed with high winds in the North Platte area from Thursday afternoon into the evening.
Snow amounts could be slightly higher in other areas of Lincoln County, Jaclyn Gomez, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in North Platte, said Wednesday afternoon. The biggest projected area snowfall forecast is a swath of 4 to 6 inches from Ogallala over to about Oshkosh.
Gomez said there could be northerly wind gusts of up to 50 miles per hour with the storm, which is double the speed that accompanied the snowfall this past weekend.
“With the snowfall (and winds), there will be the chance for visibility to be very low,” Gomez said.
Gomez said the storm system begin to move in from northwest Nebraska tonight, but any precipitation should just be rain. Temperatures will be in the low 40s. The changeover to snow should happen Thursday afternoon.
The changes in precipitation and temperatures could result in a layer of ice under the new snow, adding to the potential for hazardous road conditions.
There is a winter weather advisory in effect from 10 a.m. CT until 7 a.m. Friday. The National Weather Service has issued blizzard warnings for southern Wyoming and western Nebraska ahead of this storm.
The State Department of Transportation sent out a media release Wednesday afternoon ahead of the storm.
“Nebraska has experienced a relatively mild winter, a relief after last year’s record snowfall,” NDOT Director Kyle Schneweis wrote. “However, this latest storm is likely to have significant impact on a major portion of our state. With the forecasted snowfall totals, coupled with high winds, we urge against all unnecessary travel in the blizzard-affected areas.”
Gomez said the weather pattern should pass through the area by Friday morning, but temperatures should remain on the colder side that day. She said Sunday looks like the next chance for rain or snow in the area.
