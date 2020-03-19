Nebraska Department of Transportation has closed Interstate 80 at Big Springs and Interstate 76 at the state line for westbound travel due to extreme weather conditions in Colorado and western Nebraska, according to a press release. Therefore NDOT will be closing I-80 at mile marker 107 Big Springs.
All westbound I-80 traffic will need to exit I-80 before Big Springs at Ogallala, North Platte, Lexington or Kearney, as Big Springs has limited accommodations’ and currently is estimated at 75% capacity and filling fast.
US Highway 30 and US Highway 138 will also be closing as well at Big Springs. The Nebraska Department of Transportation does not have an anticipated opening time as the storm is just getting started.
