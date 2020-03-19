Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT /6 AM MDT/ FRIDAY... * WHAT...SNOW AND LOW VISIBILITY EXPECTED. ADDITIONAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF UP TO TWO INCHES. WINDS GUSTING AS HIGH AS 50 MPH WILL CAUSE NEAR WHITEOUT CONDITIONS IN SNOW AND BLOWING SNOW, ESPECIALLY THIS EVENING. * WHERE...PORTIONS OF SOUTHWEST AND WEST CENTRAL NEBRASKA. * WHEN...UNTIL 7 AM CDT /6 AM MDT/ FRIDAY. * IMPACTS...PLAN ON SLIPPERY ROAD CONDITIONS. BLOWING SNOW COULD SIGNIFICANTLY REDUCE VISIBILITY. GUSTY WINDS COULD BRING DOWN TREE BRANCHES. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... IF YOU MUST TRAVEL, KEEP AN EXTRA FLASHLIGHT, FOOD, AND WATER IN YOUR VEHICLE IN CASE OF AN EMERGENCY. CALL NEBRASKA 511 FOR THE LATEST ROAD INFORMATION. &&