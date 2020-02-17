There wasn’t a lick of snow in the Nebraska Panhandle Monday morning, but westbound Interstate 80 and U.S. Highway 30 were closed nonetheless.
High winds blowing heavy weekend snows shut down I-80 in most of Wyoming until Monday afternoon, prompting the Nebraska Department of Transportation to close both I-80 and U.S. 30 near Big Springs.
The Nebraska closings followed the state DOT’s “rolling closure” model, which aims to divert passenger and truck traffic and make efficient use of motels and roadside facilities well ahead of hazardous interstate conditions.
I-80’s westbound lanes were closed at the junction with Interstate 76 (Exit 102), according to the state DOT’s Nebraska 511 service (511.nebraska.gov). Westbound U.S. 30 traffic also was being diverted at the junction with U.S. 138 north of Big Springs.
Both I-76 and U.S. 138 remained open into Colorado, according to Nebraska 511.
I-80 in Wyoming was shut down in both directions Monday morning between Rawlins and Laramie due to whiteout conditions and excessive drifting around Arlington and Elk Mountain.
The Wyoming Department of Transportation reopened I-80 from border to border early Monday afternoon, leading the Nebraska DOT to lift its Panhandle closures.
More than 2 feet of snow had fallen in Wyoming’s Snowy Range mountains south of I-80, according to the National Weather Service office at Cheyenne.
Eastbound I-80 was closed from the Utah line to Rawlins, as was westbound I-80 from Laramie east, according to the Wyoming DOT website (map.wyoroad.info).
No lodging or parking was available in Cheyenne as of 7:30 a.m. MT as road crews worked to reopen the interstate, according to the Wyoming DOT website.
