Holtmeier receives Quilt of Valor in honor of his World War II service

Norval Holtmeier was presented a Quilt of Valor during a ceremony at the Episcopal Church of Our Savior on Sunday morning. The ceremony, in honor of his military service, doubled as a birthday celebration for Holtmeier, who turned 100 years old earlier in the week. Holtmeier enlisted in the U.S. Army on Sept. 17, 1941, and was stationed in the Pacific Theater during World War II. He was installed as an admiral in the Great Navy of the State of Nebraska last month.
