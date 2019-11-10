NP vet was on reconnaissance after the cease-fire

The Korean War ended in July 1953 and Gene Siemers of North Platte was deployed just as the cease-fire agreement was made.
Siemers was 17 years old when he enlisted in the Army in 1952. After boot camp, he was moved around a few times before his trip to Korea.
“I enlisted in Sidney and went to Fort Jackson, South Carolina, because I was going airborne,” Siemers said. “There were five of us that went to Fort Jackson from Omaha by train.”
He wanted to go into Airborne, Siemers said, and the only jump school at that time was at Fort Benning.
“I found out there were no openings left in Airborne, so when I went to Korea I was straight-leg (regular Army),” Siemers said. “We left out of Seattle and we were on that boat for 28 days to get to Korea.”
Siemers said the boat had to zigzag across the ocean to avoid any enemy engagement.
“A lot of soldiers got sick on the trip over,” Siemers said. “There were 8,000 troops on that ship and the quarters were cramped and only a little tube coming down where air would come into the compartment.”
When he got to Korea, a friend who was with Siemers in boot camp had already been deployed. When Siemers got there, he found out how bad conditions were for the South Koreans.
“My friend Reed got over there before I did and he was driving a ‘deuce and a half’ truck picking up garbage,” Siemers said. “He told us, ‘When we get out to that trash dump ... and I hit the brakes, you guys bail off the sides because those Koreans will be in there on top picking through that garbage like a bunch of chickens.’”
Siemers said he was not involved in any combat, but he was prepared.
“We mostly did reconnaissance missions since the cease-fire was in place,” Siemers said. “I was always in the mortars and I understood those plotting boards and firing direction, forward observation, and I just fit in good. All of it just came easy to me.”
On one mission, Siemers said, “we rode the train from Busan all the way up to near the 38th parallel,” Siemers said. “All we had to eat on the train were C-rations or K-rations.”
As they traveled, the Koreans followed them along the tracks.
“We had those little cookies in cans and the little kids would run alongside the train and we’d throw them out to the kids,” Siemers said. “When you took the lids off the cans, the edges were very sharp, and one kid I remember was cut badly trying to get the cookies out.”
Siemers’ tour in Korea was nine months, and then he was moved to Hawaii for the remainder of his service.
After the war he met Susan, and they were married in 1960 and have been married now for 59 years. Susan is in a nursing home. The couple had four children — Jennifer, Jackie, Janette and Jim (deceased).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.