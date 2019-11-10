Valentine vet spent tour off coast of Korea

The memories of losing a fighter pilot in the Korean War still trigger emotion in LeRoy E. Graves of Valentine.
Graves served in the Navy for four years, three in Korea from 1951 to 1954. Despite his age, 89, he clearly remembers a lot of what he dealt with there. He was assigned to the U.S.S. Kidd (DD-661), which was a small destroyer used to protect the large aircraft carriers, as well as other duties.
“We operated as plane guard detail when planes would go down,” Graves said. “Off the coast of Korea, they detailed us down the front lines — the bomb line, we called it.”
He said planes were coming off the U.S. carriers and strafing the enemy on land.
“It was about noon and I was up on the One Deck, the main deck, and I was watching one plane because it was coming right for us,” Graves said. “We didn’t know if it was the enemy or not.”
It turned out the plane was off the carrier the U.S.S. Kidd was protecting.
“He crashed about a couple of city blocks from us,” Graves said. “It was close to the shoreline, but he got down into the water.”
Graves said the plane came down nose first and it broke up when it hit the water.
“We lost him,” Graves said with great emotion in his voice. “I hated that because we didn’t even have time to go look for him. We went around him two or three times and then we had to take off.”
In times like that, Graves said, the carrier never slows up.
“It just keeps going because (planes are) taking off and landing,” Graves said.
Another plane crashed similarly just a few moments before, but Graves said it went into the water tail first and that pilot was rescued.
Graves was 20 years old when he enlisted along with his two brothers.
“We had a friend that was in the Seabees and my middle brother was going in first,” Graves said. “So we just followed. We thought we could get together, but we never did on the ships.”
After boot camp in San Diego, Graves went to school to become a disbursing clerk, and he took care of payroll on the ship.
“We had a little over 300 guys on the ship and I was the only one who did the payroll,” Graves said. “It was pretty good duty that way.”
But that was not his only duty on the ship.
“You had your main duty station, and my job was taking care of payroll and all that,” Graves said. “Then we had general quarters, which was your battle station.”
He was the sight setter at his battle station.
“My station was on the 5-inch guns,” Graves said.
The U.S.S. Kidd was a Fletcher class destroyer, which was one of the smaller ships of its kind — 376 feet long, 39 feet at its widest point.
“We never had inside passageways,” Graves said. “We had to go on deck whenever we went out of a compartment or something, we had to go forward on the deck.”
Sleeping accommodations were tight quarters as well, and his bunk was toward the back of the ship.
“That’s back where the screws are, that’s where my bunk was,” Graves said. “So in rough water, those screws would come up out of the water. The bow would go down and the screws come out and they would (make a loud noise).”
He said that is what the sailors lived with on the ship.
“We actually tied ourselves in our bunks,” Graves said. “I took the top bunk because I didn’t want anyone climbing on me to get to theirs.”
Graves said the ship would pull into Hong Kong for three days.
“We’d have the Chinese come aboard and they’d sell their goods before we moved out,” Graves said. “They would paint the whole side of our ship for our garbage — that’s all they got.”
There were two 50-gallon barrels in the mess hall.
“You’d come out with your tray and hand it to the Chinese and they’d sort it,” Graves said.
Throughout his deployment, Graves said, his ship was detailed to different carriers.
“We’d get up on the bomb line or any ‘target of opportunity,’ we called it,” Graves said. “Along the coast we looked for targets.”
He said the ship would fire to support the South Koreans.
“We were up on the line somewhere, you never know exactly where you’re at — they don’t report everything until you get home,” Graves said. “We were bombarding and we had a spot on the shore. They would tell us where the target was and, of course, then we’d open up.”
This particular time, the spotter radioed to the ship.
“They wanted so many rounds, or whatever, and our ship answered back that we’d fired our limit for the day,” Graves said. “Can you imagine that? It was a limited type deal. You fired so much and then you quit.
“I’m for firing to win. Let’s get it done, but that’s the way they were doing it over there.”
He said there were times the ship needed to move in near the land.
“We unloaded stuff off the ship to get closer to shore sometimes,” Graves said. “The water was shallower in some places than others.”
Another big threat was mines.
“At that time, we never had night vision, so you hoped the wake of the ship would push them out,” Graves said. “We’d spot them daytime and we’d shoot them and blow them up.”
Graves was born in Osmond and he graduated from Norfolk. He married Patricia Alice before going into the service and they had three children, Deb, Theri and Kris. Patricia passed away in 1982 and Graves married Suzanne in 1984.
