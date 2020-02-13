Firefighters extinguish SUV fire

A phone call to the North Platte Fire Department Thursday morning indicated a vehicle was on fire in the 800 block of South Belmont Street.
“We sent one engine over there and found a Chevy SUV that was on fire,” said Battalion Chief Jason Trimble. “The fire was in the engine compartment and there was some minor damage to the adjacent garage, no damage to the adjacent car.”
Firefighters quickly extinguished the fire. Home security tapes were reviewed and Trimble said the fire probably started because of a mechanical malfunction.
“The fire began after the SUV was started to warm it up before the person drove away,” Trimble said.
