No injuries reported as truck ends up in canal Saturday morning

A Chevy truck drove off N. Newberry Rd. Saturday morning and went into a ditch that was filled with water. No injuries were reported, according to the Lincoln County Sheriff's Office. 

 Joe Volcek/The North Platte Telegraph

No injuries were reported as a Chevy pickup truck drove off the north side of N. Newberry Rd on Saturday morning and entered a ditch that was filled with water. 

The Lincoln County Sheriff's Office responded to the scene shortly after 7 a.m. 

The lone male occupant of the vehicle was not injured, according to Deputy Brad Ward

Alcohol is believed to have been a factor in the crash, according to Ward. 

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.