A pickup truck rests at the bottom of an incline Monday morning just of westbound Interstate 80. There was a report around 10:30 a.m. a truck hitting the back of the semi and then heading down a ditch and crashing through a fence near mile marker 185 between Maxwell and North Platte. The story will be updated when more information is available.
Pickup crashes into semi on Interstate 80 Monday morning
- Telegraph staff reports
