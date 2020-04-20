A 20-year-old Lincoln woman was arrested Saturday in North Platte after a traffic pursuit during which a police cruiser was struck.
The woman was arrested on suspicion of felony flight to avoid arrest, willful reckless driving, assault on an officer, driving under the influence of drugs, refusing a chemical test and numerous traffic violations. She was transported to the Lincoln County Detention Center, according to a Nebraska State Patrol media release.
According to the release, a trooper observed a vehicle speeding on interstate 80 near Maxwell at mile marker 190. A pursuit ensured after the vehicle would not comply with the trooper’s attempt at a traffic stop.
The vehicle continued driving recklessly before it eventually exited I-80 at mile marker 179 and began driving through multiple gas station parking lots, according to the release. Members of the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office and North Platte Police Department joined the pursuit. The vehicle struck a police cruiser and also hit a sign before a trooper was able to block it.
It was one of three pursuits the State Patrol was involved in Saturday across the state.
The chases began in the early hours as a trooper saw a Chevrolet Equinox speeding near 84th and O streets in Lincoln. The vehicle fled after the trooper attempted to stop it, according to the press release.
The trooper discontinued the pursuit as the vehicle continued driving dangerously. The State Patrol later received a report regarding the same vehicle and located the driver at a residence in east Lincoln.
The 48-year-old driver, a Lincoln man, was arrested on suspicion of reckless driving, flight to avoid arrest, driving under suspension and traffic violations.
About 4:35 p.m. Saturday, a trooper spotted a westbound Honda motorcycle traveling at 117 miles per hour on I-80 near Gibbon at mile marker 285. An attempt at a traffic stop was not successful and a pursuit ensued in which the motorcycle reached 170 mph, according to the patrol.
The motorcycle exited I-80 at mile marker 275, where the rider lost control and slid down the on-ramp embankment.
The 20-year-old rider, of Kearney, was transported to the Kearney Regional Medical Center where he was treated for non-life-threatening injuries and released.
He was then arrested on suspicion of felony flight to avoid arrest, willful reckless driving, no motorcycle operator’s license and numerous traffic violations.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.