A 20-year-old Lincoln woman was arrested on multiple counts on Saturday following a traffic pursuit that included a North Platte Police Department cruiser being struck.

The woman was arrested on suspicion of felony flight to avoid arrest, willfull reckless driving, assault on an officer, driving under the influence of drugs, refusing a chemical test and numerous traffic violations. She was transported to the Lincoln County Detention Center, according to a Nebraska State Patrol media release.

According to the release, a trooper observed a vehicle speeding on interstate 80 near Maxwell at mile marker 190. A pursuit ensured after the vehicle would not comply with the trooper’s attempt at a traffic stop.

The vehicle continued driving recklessly before it eventually exited I-80 at mile

marker 179 and began driving through multiple gas station parking lots, according to the release. Members of the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office and NPPD joined the pursuit and the suspect then struck a police cruiser and a also hit a sign before a trooper was able to block the vehicle.

It was one of three separate pursuits the state patrol was involved in across the state on Saturday. It began in the early hours as a trooper observed a Chevrolet Equinox speeding near 84th and O streets in Lincoln. The vehicle fled after the trooper attempted a traffic stop, according to a state patrol release.

The trooper discontinued the pursuit as the vehicle continued driving dangerously. The state patrol later received a report regarding the same vehicle and located the driver at a residence in east Lincoln.

The 48-year-old male driver, of Lincoln, was arrested on suspicion of reckless driving, flight to avoid arrest, driving under suspension and traffic violations.

At approximately 4:35 p.m. on Saturday, a trooper spotted a westbound Honda motorcycle traveling at 117 miles per hour on I-80 near Gibbon at mile marker 285. An attempt at a traffic stop was not successful and a pursuit ensued in which the motorcycle reached 170 mph, according to a state patrol release.

The motorcycle exited I-80 at mile marker 275 where the rider lost control and slid down the on-ramp embankment.

The 20-year-old rider, of Kearney, was transported to the Kearney Regional Medical Center where he as treated for non-life threatening injuries and released.

He was then arrested on suspicion of felony flight to avoid arrest, willful reckless driving, no motorcycle operator’s license and numerous traffic violations.