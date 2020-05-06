I know Mike Cook and found his last letter to the editor (May 2) interesting, mostly because I am a proud Republican and Mike is a hard-core Democrat, I mostly agreed with his letter until he turned it into a Trump bashing. I know that the U.S. Postal Service is now independent from the U.S. government, so how does President Trump get to withhold monies to them? I seriously doubt that Trump ever threatened this and feel that Mike has been listening to too much fake news. Why do you bring Trump into this?
I have heard him say that if voting is done right that mail-in ballots are acceptable. Mike, does this mean that you are being a turncoat to your party and would be in favor of mandatory IDs at the voting places, and maybe annual registration with proof that you are eligible to vote? I also believe that’s why they ask for a signature at the polls or on the envelope.
While we are at it, I would like to add that I am so glad that Trump was the man in the White House at this time, as I really don’t feel the Democrats (any of them) would have managed the pandemic as well as Trump has, and I believe he will get our economy back through infrastructure, even if Pelosi and tribe try their best to stop him, and they will.
Lora Bevington
North Platte
