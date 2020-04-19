Hello, my name is Andrew Lee and I am asking for your vote to become the next mayor of North Platte. I am after a few main objectives and look forward to getting them done with your vote on May 12 (or before).
The next mayor needs to have a coherent and planned out growth cycle plan like I do. No longer is just having jobs available good enough to get people to move to your community. My growth cycle involves getting young college grads to get started in North Platte. Get them engaged here in North Platte. Then married and having kids here. And finally repeat. These younger business people have brought us a lot of success in North Platte already help bridge the gap in retail and food shopping options until we land the next big box.
Tax reform is long overdue. As a city council member I have been part of a team that has reduced our levy to below the state average. Now its time to see a total tax reform package and present it to the public for your approval, if elected. I want to move our tax base away from local property taxes and onto those who are traveling around and visiting here.
Finally, when recruiting entrepreneurs or big business to North Platte we need to offer a better product. It’s North Platte vs. The World, we need to do better. This involves home remodel assistance, major thoroughfare landscaping, and parks and rec renovations to give us the best in the state because we deserve it.
I hope to earn your vote on may 12 or in early voting!
