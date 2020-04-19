Having been raised during the John F. Kennedy era, I can remember as if it were yesterday watching the live coverage of JFK’s funeral at 6 years of age. What a profound effect that had on me.
It gave me the desire to serve the people of my community, so much so that by age 8 I told my mother that I wanted to be mayor of North Platte someday.
At 11, I got my first taste of national governmental affairs by working for Eugene McCarthy’s campaign for president in 1968. I have never looked back.
Having run for local office several times prior to being elected as 4th Ward city councilman from 2006 to 2010, I had many great examples of dedicated councilmen from the 4th Ward — people like Wally McKay, Max Fogland, Fonce Brynoff, Bill Cooper and Jerry Stoll.
My life experiences have included 55 years of Scouting and earning the Eagle Scout award and national awards in Junior Achievement and the National League of Cities in Washington, D.C.
I am a past church deacon and a man of faith. I offer those accomplishments, along with 58½ years of diverse experiences plus service to the community.
With knowledge of 100-plus years of the city’s history and with confidence in the city’s future, these are the reasons for me to seek to become North Platte’s mayor.
