North Platte businessman and homebuilder Lonnie Parsons Tuesday became the third announced candidate for North Platte mayor in this year’s city elections.
Parsons, a former North Platte firefighter, announced his candidacy during a press conference at Godfather’s Pizza inside Wild Bill’s Fun Center, the former Cedar Bowl that he helped to resurrect in 2014.
“It’s time once again for the challenges facing North Platte to be met by a businessman in the mayor’s office,” Parsons said in a press release before the event. “My campaign slogan is ‘the right experience, the right choice.’ I believe that as a firefighter, builder and developer, entrepreneur, father and youth sports coach, I will bring a unique set of experiences to the office of mayor.”
He joins Great Plains Health executive Brandon Kelliher and City Councilman Andrew Lee in the mayor’s race.
Incumbent Mayor Dwight Livingston has not announced whether he will run for a third four-year term.
For more information on Parsons’ candidacy, read Wednesday’s Telegraph or return later to nptelegraph.com.
