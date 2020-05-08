NPPS buildings to reopen Monday with restrictions in place

The North Platte Public Schools will reopen its buildings Monday to district executive staff, directors, principals and secretaries with restrictions for all visitors.
The district announced the openings Friday.
“Our team is excited to get back to our buildings and complete this school year and start planning for fall 2020,” Superintendent Ron Hanson said in a press release. ‘With this return, it is vital that we continue to follow the directed health measure for West Central Health District, state and federal health officials, NSAA, and the Nebraska state commissioner of education.
“Our district remains committed to our role in mitigating the spread of COVID-19,”
The buildings will remain locked throughout the day and guidelines will be enforced. Any person entering a NPPS facility should request access from the building administrator.
The guidelines include:
» Any person requesting entrance must be cleared by answering the following questions: Do you have a cough? Do you have a fever? Have you been in contact with anyone who has tested positive for COVID-19?
» Upon entry to the building, each person (employee, student or guest) must wear a face mask.
» All persons are expected to maintain social and physical distance of at least 6 feet.
» At no time should any person shake hands, fist bump, hug or touch.
» All persons are asked to wash their hands for at least 20 seconds and/or use hand sanitizer.
» There are to be no gatherings of 10 or more individuals at any time. In addition, there are to be no gatherings that violate the rules or guidelines set forth by the DHM, federal or state health recommendation, or any NSAA, NDE or NPPS requirements.
