Candidate bios
Mark Elworth Jr.
» Age: 43
» Hometown: Omaha
» Occupation: Self-employed, lawn & garden
» Family: No spouse, one child
» Website: facebook.com/markjr4gov/
Arron Kowalski
» Age: 26
» Hometown: Grand Island
» Occupation: Farmer/rancher
» Family: Siblings, no wife or children
» Website: kowalskiforcongress.com
Larry Bolinger
» Age: 51
» Hometown: Alliance
» Occupation: Contractor
» Family: Married, five children
» Website: larrybolinger.com
William Elfgren
» Age: 41
» Hometown: Overton
» Occupation: Retired, on disability; former Tyson maintenance supervisor
» Family: Three children
» Website: facebook.com/william.elfgren.1
Justin Moran
» Age: 38
» Hometown: Atkinson
» Occupation: Ag welder
» Family: Wife, eight children
Adrian Smith
» Age: 48
» Hometown: Gering
» Occupation: Served seven terms in the House of Representatives
» Family: Wife, Andrea, and son, Zeke
