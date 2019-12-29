Over this past year, we solved every major problem facing us. We now can look forward to peace, harmony and prosperity for years to come. Happy New Year.
(Pause for effect ...)
No, we wouldn’t believe an editorial with such a beginning, either.
Humans have found that outcome elusive since the Garden of Eden. Nothing’s likely to permanently change that this side of heaven.
But even a year as discouraging as 2019 has been for many Nebraskans offers a few positive things, in retrospect, to recall with gratitude or satisfaction.
So what can one say, looking backward and forward, on this one and only weekend in history — unless a new numbering of the years comes along — when foresight (so to speak) actually is 2020?
In no particular order:
» The peculiarities of Nebraska’s unforgettable March 14 “bomb cyclone” somehow spared North Platte from practically all the snow and most of the moisture that wreaked such awful destruction statewide.
» Though the seven damp months that followed made a tough Nebraska agricultural year tougher, they proved bountiful for dryland farmers who rarely can count on a regular supply of rain.
» Similarly, summery weather hung on here long enough past autumn’s official start — about two weeks — to allow rain-delayed crops to mature and be harvested more thoroughly than many thought would be possible.
» While Nebraska never fully escapes tornadoes, 2019 didn’t see twisters at the right times or places to add massive devastation on top of flood damage.
» North Platte’s leaders both spoke and acted with determination to modernize our city’s housing stock, economic base and external appearance for a new generation, despite Bailey Yard layoffs and our changing retail climate.
» Our “Canteen Spirit” sprouted fresh expressions of kindness, notably in local efforts to relieve the sufferings of flood-drenched Nebraskans.
» We still live in a beautiful part of the world, with brilliant sunrises and sunsets at the edges of endless horizons.
» We remain a free people, mostly at peace with other nations despite our domestic divisions largely self-inflicted by both left and right.
» And as another election year dawns, we once more can choose our own leaders as we seek to govern ourselves wisely and be a light for the world instead of just another wick flickering under oppression.
Hopefully you have one or two more entirely personal reasons to say 2019 wasn’t all bad.
The new year will be eventful, to put it mildly. But we’ll keep our focus on 2020’s possible outcomes close to home.
North Platte leaders and voters will have put the finishing touches, or something close to it, on a new generation of elected and appointed city officials by this time next year. We saw a new police chief, public service director and airport manager chosen during 2018. Next year’s first four months will bring (at a minimum) a new city administrator, attorney and engineer. Elections for mayor and half the City Council will follow in May and November.
We’ll see a county jail addition, new housing and likely new commercial spaces rising during 2020, based on decisions made this past year. Renovation of North Platte’s downtown “bricks” into the Canteen District should pick up speed, too.
There’ll be much requiring every citizen’s attention, to be sure. The fate of Iron Eagle Golf Course still awaits decisive action. Platte River Mall still has empty anchors. Rehabilitation of declining older homes must accompany the sprouting of new ones.
But that’s the nature of life. Times change. Everything and everyone gets older. And democracy can’t be taken for granted, especially at the local level. We all must work at it to keep it.
No recorder of history, newspapers included, can expect to ever write the last word on a community. As The Telegraph starts closing in on its 140th anniversary in 2021, we hope for nothing more than to keep telling our community’s story and yours.
And we can at least wish peace, harmony and prosperity for all of us for years to come.
Happy New Year.
