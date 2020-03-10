Voters reject tax-lid override for North Platte schools’ ‘safety and security initiative’

North Platte Public Schools voters have rejected the district’s request to override state property tax lids to speed safety or air-quality improvements at five schools.
Initial results after Tuesday’s 5 p.m. deadline in the city’s first all-mail election showed an insurmountable 1,000-vote deficit for the district’s “safety and security initiative.”
About 600 ballots remained to be counted, not enough to flip the outcome, Lincoln County Clerk Becky Rossell said right after the deadline.
Final unofficial results showed 3,655 voters rejecting the levy override and 2,605 in favor, a margin of 58.4% to 41.6%.
About 33.8% of the North Platte schools’ 18,513 registered voters returned their ballots by mail or in person before the deadline.
Rossell said five or six provisional ballots, cast by registered voters who moved or changed their names, remain to be counted when the county’s canvassing board meets Wednesday morning.
District spokeswoman Tina Smith said school leaders are thankful for patrons who voted “yes” but nonetheless were shocked by the mail-in election’s outcome.
“At this point, we will regroup and decide how to provide the necessary safety to the students, staff and families we serve,” Smith said.
School leaders will begin immediately to consider how to improve safety and security for students, staff members and their families without the extra funds, she added.
“We’re going to have to look at the highest priority and do the best we can to rebuild on this,” Smith said. “It’s not going to be a quick process without the funds we were requesting.”
The district wanted to redirect part of the expiring North Platte High School bond tax to the special building fund to more quickly make $5.5 million in improvements at North Platte High School and four elementaries.
Instead, the NPHS bond tax — already cut in half on 2019 tax statements ahead of December’s final payment — will disappear from patrons’ 2020 statements with no change in the separate building fund’s tax rate.
The district opened the current NPHS building in 2003, three years after school officials won voters’ blessing to replace its 1930s-1960s predecessor in their fourth try over seven years.
In the now-defeated proposal, school officials planned to relocate the entrances at NPHS and Buffalo and Jefferson elementaries to let them respond more quickly if they suspect a visitor has violent motives.
They also would have continued a districtwide series of door, window and heating and air conditioning replacements with improvements at Jefferson, McDonald and Eisenhower elementaries.
Had voters said “yes,” the district’s building fund through 2025 would have been set at 7.5 cents per $100 in taxable value: the current 3-cent rate, plus 4.5 cents previously collected to pay off the NPHS bond.
School officials had to seek voter approval because the building fund — like the general fund, but unlike the bond fund — falls under the state’s overall lid on school tax rates.
Tuesday’s results mean the owner of a $100,000 home in the district will pay $30 toward general building needs next year, compared with $77.40 this year and $75 next year had the override won.
Patrons would have enjoyed a slight tax cut even had the override been approved, because the district’s 2018-19 bond tax was 4.74 cents per $100.
The mail-in election decided Tuesday doesn’t affect the bond tax being paid by former Lake Maloney School District patrons.
That tax goes to pay off improvements at Lake Maloney Elementary School that were made before a 2006 state law mandated the former K-8 district’s merger with North Platte.
Smith said the override’s defeat will slow down the projects it would have funded. The current 3-cent-per-$100 building fund tax is paying for Adams Middle School renovations now in progress, she said.
District leaders, she added, had little indication of the apparent extent of patrons’ opposition since the school board approved the election in December.
“We had eight open forums” on the proposal, she said, “and we had two negative comments out of that whole thing that said ‘we just don’t want to spend our taxes for any additional length of time,’” Smith said.
She said the district also asked patrons for feedback through its website, to no avail.
“We had the website open and had it where people could submit comments,” Smith said. “We got zero comments, zero questions.
“It’s a little concerning that it was very quiet and nobody stepped to say, ‘Hey, why this?’”
