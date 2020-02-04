US Postal Service advises customers to be on lookout for email scam

The U.S. Postal Service and the Postal Inspection Service are warning consumers of a fake email/email scam claiming to be from USPS officials including the postmaster general, according to a press release.
“Please know USPS officials would never reach out directly to consumers and ask for money or Personal Identifying Information,” the press release said.
The USPS described the scam email as featuring the subject line “Delivery Failure Notification” and appearing to originate from the U.S. Postal Service. The emails include language regarding an unsuccessful attempt to deliver a package, and will prompt confirmation of personal delivery information by clicking a button or downloading an attachment. When opened, the attachment can activate a virus and steal information, such as usernames, passwords, and financial account information.
“The Postal Inspection Service is working hard to stop these emails and protect your information,” the press release said.
