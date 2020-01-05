The Platte Valley Masonic Lodge, 202 McDonald Road in North Platte, will be installing its new officers at 2 p.m. Sunday.
William R. Whitlow will be installed as Worshipful Master. Other elected officers who will be installed are Stewart Clow, senior warden; Walter Johnson, junior warden; Larry Lindstrom; and John Steele, treasurer. Appointed officers to be installed are Josh Gartrell, chaplain; Jerry Morgan, senior deacon; Lyndell St. Clair, junior deacon; Samuel Golson, senior steward; Robert O’Neill, junior steward; Erin Pelland, marshal; and Robert Peal, tyler.
