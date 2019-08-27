Medicine Valley High School and all other Curtis area schools are in lockout after being made aware of a potential threat.
About 8 a.m. Tuesday, the North Platte Police Department notified Medicine Valley High School about a possible threat against students and teachers at Medicine Valley Public Schools, Frontier County Sheriff’s Office said in a press release. Medicine Valley High School immediately notified the Sheriff’s Office regarding the threat.
All area schools were made aware of a potential threat and are in lockout, the Sheriff’s Office said.
A Snapchat message from a person who claimed to be a 25-year-old single man said he wanted to kill two girls at the school because they were from North Platte. The message also said the man wanted to shoot up the school and kill the new principal and a teacher.
The school district notified all Medicine Valley parents, the Sheriff’s Office said.
Frontier County Sheriff’s Office, the Nebraska State Patrol and the North Platte Police Department are investigating the threat, the Sheriff’s Office said in a press release.