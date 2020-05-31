Thank you to the North Platte Telegraph for sponsoring this program honoring Academic All-Stars from North Platte and surrounding communities.
This is my MESSAGE to the 2020 North Platte Telegraph Academic All-Stars:
Things haven’t gone exactly as planned to celebrate all of you for your accomplishments thus far throughout your educational career. COVID-19 temporarily has changed our way of doing things. I sincerely empathize with the pain and turmoil (both human and economic) that COVID-19 has caused throughout our country and across the globe. However, I am confident we will all emerge with stronger family values, a deeper devoted faith, and greater appreciation of our freedoms.
The PLAN, (you know the old saying … “Man Plans and God Smiles”) was that I would have the honor of being with you in person and sharing some thoughts I believe may be helpful as you begin your new journey into your bright future. SO, I still will do my part in this celebration … the COVID-19 way!
Since you will not be able to see my smiling face or hear the emphasis in my voice, I have designed my message to help you visually and audibly participate in my presentation.
So, have a seat, envision me standing in front of you — honored to have the opportunity to deliver my words of wisdom to you … and … here we go …
I am very impressed with the outstanding youth we have in North Platte and our surrounding communities; here YOU are, the Academic SUPER Stars that rose to the top.
I am quite sure I cannot compete with any of you regarding academic excellence.
However, I DO have some life lessons and personal experiences I can share with you that I hope you will keep in the back of your mind as you go through your journey in life. I have learned a lot, seen a lot, and although details will vary in reference to what life can throw at YOU, … “I have been there, done that, and I have the T-shirt.”
There are so many challenges facing your generation. While I am confident you will be able to meet those challenges, life involves struggles and it surely can bring some headaches … let’s name one of them COVID-19!
The good news is, we have the power to grow from those challenging experiences. The first thing I would like to share with you is this: there is no clear path to success! Ultimately, success is a matter of judgment, choice and your ability to improve any situation life throws at you. MY first lesson that life doesn’t always go as planned, was when I joined the United States Air Force to become an air traffic controller. At the end of boot camp when everyone received orders for the school they would be attending, my orders read: “Security Police.” I thought to myself, this can’t possibly be right. I looked at the top of the page to make sure I didn’t have somebody else’s orders; I saw my name and I saw my military ID number. I then very calmly advised my COMMANDING OFFICER of “their error,” since I was going to become an air traffic controller. CLEARLY, he listened … the next day … I began my career in law enforcement.
Although it wasn’t my chosen profession, law enforcement served me well; it was at that point in my life that I learned you CANNOT do life alone. As you navigate through your life, be open to collaboration. Other people and other people’s ideas are sometimes better than your own. I have personal experience on this one. My first night in Vietnam, my base was getting hit with rockets, mortars and small arms fire. It was pitch black but when trip flares were set off, they lit up the area which made it look like daylight. Helicopters providing ground support were firing down and every few rounds they would fire a tracer round which looked like a steady stream of red from the helicopter to the ground; it almost looked like a 4th of July fireworks display. I was in awe of all the sights and the sounds, but it became VERY real when a rocket exploded VERY close to my location. A fellow soldier tackled me, took me to the ground and explained in words that I will not share with you today, that if I wanted to survive my first night there, I had BEST GET DOWN! His idea was a whole lot better than mine!
As you progress with your EDUCATION and your CAREERS, find a group of people who challenge you, who inspire you, and spend a lot of time with them. It is very easy to become intimidated by people we see as being smarter than we are or more talented than we are, but these are the people we can learn from. My mom had a saying on her wall for years: “Some of the questions I ask may sound dumb but if I act smart, I won’t learn as much.” We are not expected to have all the answers; HOWEVER, we ARE expected to answer all the questions. We need to be able to rely on others to help us answer some of those questions. Surround yourself with people who can and will work as a team; build a team that focuses on each one’s strengths. We ALL have talents; we ALL have strengths that are specific to us, our experiences and our studies. A group of knowledgeable and talented people will enhance our personal strengths and knowledge and will help us grow. I like Dale Carnegie’s quote on using other people’s ideas: “The ideas I stand for are not mine. I borrowed them from Socrates, I swiped them from Chesterfield, I stole them from Jesus, and I put them in a book. If you don’t like THEIR rules, WHOSE would you use?”
I had the honor of speaking at a law enforcement and firefighter awards banquet. Part of my message touched on this very subject: the importance of working together and forming bonds with people with similar and different gifts. I want to share the same message with you here today because although your experiences will vary, I truly believe this is relevant and important to everything we do.
“As we all continue to work together, this bond allows for the development of lifelong friends that know you better than anyone else; we are blessed with people who not only say they will have your back, both on and off duty, but those who have proven it. It is then we know it won’t be necessary to call for backup because they already are standing by our side.”
NO ONE is here today because they did it on their own! You are ALL here today because someone believed in you and gave you strength. Don’t miss ANY chance to pay it forward. As part of your payment forward, treat people with respect and compassion.
I have always believed in treating people with respect and compassion; it is important, no matter WHO they are. As a result, I have had a number of people I ARRESTED during my career in law enforcement approach me later in life to thank me for treating them well; it was important to THEM to let ME know they had turned their lives around and they were now law abiding citizens of our community. Since I was elected Mayor TWICE following 38 years in LAW ENFORCEMENT in our community, I must have done RELATIVELY well in this area.
I want to share a quote from Oprah Winfrey: “Follow your instincts. When you do what you KNOW is the right thing, you will always turn out okay… and the truth is, you ALWAYS KNOW what the right thing is to do. Make the right decision, EVEN when nobody’s looking, ESPECIALLY when nobody’s looking, and you will ALWAYS turn out okay!”
As you head out into the world, whatever choices YOU make or whatever choices are made FOR you, love what you do, and do your best. I URGE you to AVOID doing things for the sake of personal accomplishment or self-indulgence. I have a plaque on my desk with a quote from Ronald Reagan as a reminder to myself: “There is no limit to the amount of good you can do if you don’t care who gets the credit.” Whatever you do, do it because you LOVE it and you BELIEVE in its IMPORTANCE. Have the courage to follow your heart and your intuition.
I want to share some wise words from Howard Thurman: “Don’t ask what the WORLD needs. Ask what makes YOU come alive and GO DO IT. Because what the world needs are people who have come alive.”
AND finally, a quote from the BRILLIANT Dwight Livingston. Many of our children can repeat this quote perfectly. This may be one of the most important things you take with you on your life’s journey. Okay, READY? – here it is …
“EARLY is on time, ON TIME is late, and LATE is unacceptable.” Remember this, and it will serve you well in all that you do.
I will leave you with this final piece of advice. You are all smart, you are all talented, you are all still allowed to say “I don’t know,” and you are still allowed to say “let me get back to you on that.” This knowledge will come in handy when your parents ask you when you plan to move out of their basement; you can answer, “I don’t know. Let me get back to you on that.”
I wish you ALL love, prosperity, success, and much laughter.
Congratulations and May God Bless you all.
Dwight L. Livingston
Mayor
City of North Platte
