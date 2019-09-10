The North Platte Lady Dawgs kept things interesting on Tuesday.
North Platte adopted a modified Stableford scoring system in Tuesday’s dual against McCook at Iron Eagle Golf Course, defeating the Bison by 18 points en route to their third consecutive team victory.
The system, which places different values on a birdie (+2), par (+1), bogey (0) and doubles or worse (-1), yielded results for the Lady Dawgs, who had three individual golfers in the top four.
Maya Lashley led all golfers with a +2, while Baylee Steele finished at +1 and Karsen Morrison added a 0 — a respectable score in the Stableford system — for North Platte’s blue team. McCook’s Kaylie Puckett finished in fourth place with a 0 of her own.
North Platte’s blue team finished at +2, and McCook’s -20 topped North Platte’s gold squad, which came in third with -27 points.
The Lady Dawgs are coming off back-to-back meets in which they shattered the school record.
After setting a new program record at 329 strokes through 18 holes last week, the Lady Dawgs topped it in their invitational on Friday with 313 strokes.
North Platte will return to action on Friday at the Lexington Invite, which is slated to begin at 9 a.m.
