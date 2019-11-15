Fox Theatre’s sign returns in time for its 90th birthday

Sometimes people walk right into historical coincidences.
After a three-month refurbishing job with new paint and lights, workers with Condon Signs in North Platte hoisted and reattached the Fox Theatre’s original 1929 neon sign Thursday morning at the Neville Center for the Performing Arts.
What they didn’t realize was that the glamorous sign’s original makers had first attached it on the building’s southwest corner practically 90 years ago to the day.
That event was marked in the Evening Telegraph of Nov. 15, 1929 — nine days before the Fox’s Nov. 24 opening — under the headline “Large Sign Being Erected For New Fox Theatre.”
Because our story that day was short, here’s the full text (the numbers you see below were spelled out originally):
“The Nebraska Neon company of Lincoln during the last two days has been laboring diligently to erect the large ‘Fox’ sign which will make a very alluring display above the ticket window of North Platte’s new theatre.
“The effect is expected to be very attractive with each of the three letters 5½ feet long with double neon tubing. The total length of the sign will be 29 feet when completed and 4½ feet wide.
“Within the chaser border, there will be two sets of neon tubing running down and on the inside, two similar sets running the opposite direction.
“As soon as the highly colored, bright red Fox sign has been hung from the southwest corner of the theatre, a much smaller neon Fox sign will be put up with double neon tubing around the marquee.”
The newly finished repair job is by no means the first servicing of the iconic sign outside the theater, which was donated to the North Platte Community Playhouse in 1980 by the family of former Gov. Keith Neville.
The Fox arose at the same time across North Bailey Avenue (then Pine Street) as Neville’s equally iconic Hotel Pawnee, dedicated as the Hotel Yancey on Oct. 16, 1929. California historic redeveloper Jay Mitchell acquired the hotel last month.
The World War I governor’s third “Neville Corner” building, the Paramount Theatre, operated from 1931 to 1963 and still stands across East Fifth Street south of the Pawnee.
The Fox sign’s restoration is part of the Playhouse’s “Cheers to 90 Years” project, which also includes external and internal freshening and updates to the theater’s electronic marquee.
Condon Signs owner Chad Condon said he knew the sign was the original but had no idea that his crews would be returning it to its place 90 years after it first went up.
“It’s important to preserve historic items like these,” he said.
The Telegraph will mark the Fox’s 90th birthday on the Sunday Focus page Nov. 24 — the actual anniversary of the grand opening — with a story and historical photos featuring the theater’s early years.
To learn more about the joint construction of the Fox and Pawnee, read our Oct. 13 story marking the hotel’s birthday.
