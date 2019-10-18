A 56-year-old Florida man was killed while walking along Interstate 80 near Sutherland early Friday, several hours after a cattle truck rolled near Brady and shut down the freeway for three hours.
Keith Burgess was pronounced dead at the scene of the truck-pedestrian collision, the Nebraska State Patrol said in a press release.
Troopers were called about 3:10 a.m. to mile marker 153, five miles west of Sutherland’s I-80 interchange, where they also found a semitrailer truck in the median.
The truck’s driver, 28-year-old Narinder Singh, said he spotted Burgess walking in the center of the right-hand eastbound lane, the patrol said.
Singh, who is from California, swerved but couldn’t avoid striking Burgess. His semi then rolled into the median, according to the press release.
Troopers found Burgess’ vehicle about one mile west of the collision scene. It was out of fuel and had a dead battery, the patrol said.
Five hours earlier, local ranchers joined state troopers and county sheriff’s deputies in rounding up 94 head of cattle set loose when an eastbound cattle-hauler rolled into the I-80 median.
Sixteen head were killed in the incident at about 10:30 p.m. Thursday, the State Patrol said. The driver, 58-year-old Leonard Landers of Loup City, was taken to Great Plains Health in North Platte.
Landers’ injuries were not believed to be life-threatening, the patrol said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.